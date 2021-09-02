Crysis Remastered Trilogy Release Date Confirmed

Crytek has announced that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on October 15. It's an all-in-one bundle that features the remasters of the iconic Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. Players will also be able to purchase Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered individually on the same date.

Project Lead, Steffen Halbig, had the following to say:

We're delighted to bring fans of the Crysis franchise, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which will accompany the separate release of the remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3. Players can look forward to reliving the adventure with stunning graphics, smooth frame rates, and high-quality textures on whichever platform they choose, with lightning-fast 60 FPS gameplay available on next-gen consoles, alongside a host of other graphical optimizations. We’d encourage all players to check out the comparision trailers to see the differences themselves.

You can watch the trailers below:

XBOX 360 VS. XBOX SERIES X Comparison:

PLAYSTATION 3 VS. PLAYSTATION 5 Comparison:

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will receive a physical release for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. There will also be a separate release for Crysis 1, 2, and 3 Remastered. Additionally, twenty art cards randomly inserted into day one orders for each format will be numbered and autographed by members of the development team. Players will be able to get their hands on these cards through the physical release of the Trilogy.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is going to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Epic Games Store). However, the game is going to play well on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. The trilogy is optimized and enhanced for next-generation consoles. While the original games played at an average of 720p at 60FPS, the remastered versions run between 1080p and 4K at 60FPS.

This is achieved through Dynamic Resolution for excellent performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Besides the performance gains, Crysis Remastered Trilogy features improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures for crystal clear images.

As for the price, the Trilogy will come at a cost of $49.99. While the first Crysis Remastered is available right now, players can still purchase the rest of the trilogy at the price of 2 games. Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered will launch on the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, and the Nintendo Switch eShop on October 15 for $29.99 each.