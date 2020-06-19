Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Leaked, Developed by Toys for Bob

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been leaked by the Taiwanese game rating board, after being teased by Activision Blizzard and even hinted at by some merchandise.

The game will be developed by Toys for Bob, a studio based in Novato, California and known for the well-received Spyro Reignited Trilogy remake. In our review of that game, Francesco wrote:

New Crash Bandicoot Reveal Seems Imminent With Puzzle Teaser

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the best way players have to experience the first three entries in the Spyro the Dragon series. The remasters are extremely faithful to the originals, with a couple of additions and smoother controls that make all three games a joy to play. Sadly, some technical issues prevent the Trilogy from being the best remaster ever released, but it's definitely close to it.

The Taiwanese game rating board also provided the following description for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, as shared by Gematsu.

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Chances are we'll learn a lot more about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to get all the latest from this new adventure of the beloved mutant bandicoot, the first one since 2008's Crash: Mind over Mutant.