Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Comparison Video Highlights Slightly Higher Average Resolution on Xbox Series X, Faster Load Times on Playstation 5

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time seems to run great on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, although with some differences.

A new comparison video shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how both current generation consoles run the game at dynamic 4K resolution that's almost always close to actual 4K, with the Xbox Series X version running at a slightly higher average resolution. The PlayStation 5 version, on the other hand, features higher shadows resolution and faster load times.

Playstation Japan “Play!”Play!Play!” Livestream Featuring Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village Announced

- Dynamic 4K resolution on both platforms, although almost always close to 2160p. Series X has a slightly higher average resolution. - Both versions have perfect 60fps stability. - Shadows with higher resolution on PS5. - Slightly faster loading times on PS5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The game is the best entry in the series since the original trilogy, as highlighted by Kai in his review.