New Crash Bandicoot Merchandise Hint At Imminent Game Announcement
A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced very soon, as new merchandise has been leaked online.
The new merchandise, spotted online by Wario64, includes a variety of items like statues and keychains which show a slightly different design for Crash. This design is likely based on a new design that has yet to debut in the series.
new Crash Bandicoot merch leaked https://t.co/WVbRyK1SwD pic.twitter.com/g2CPc1lWbq
— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 11, 2020
With the merchandising leaking online, it's possible that a new Crash Bandicoot announcement may not be too far off in the future. As the character originally appeared for the first time in a PlayStation game, it wouldn't be surprising to see the next entry in the series getting announced during today's PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event.
The latest entry in the Crash Bandicoot is the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, an excellent remasters collection that includes the first three entries in the series, originally released on the first PlayStation.
What else can I say? It looks great, it sounds great and plays great, when you’re not getting ready to throw your controller in frustration from falling off that bridge one last time. All in all, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is one of the best remasters I’ve played in a long while and is a must play for anyone that wants to take a trip back to their childhood. It also looks like this is just the beginning for Crash...
