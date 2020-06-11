New Crash Bandicoot Merchandise Hint At Imminent Game Announcement

A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced very soon, as new merchandise has been leaked online.

The new merchandise, spotted online by Wario64, includes a variety of items like statues and keychains which show a slightly different design for Crash. This design is likely based on a new design that has yet to debut in the series.

With the merchandising leaking online, it's possible that a new Crash Bandicoot announcement may not be too far off in the future. As the character originally appeared for the first time in a PlayStation game, it wouldn't be surprising to see the next entry in the series getting announced during today's PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event.

The latest entry in the Crash Bandicoot is the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, an excellent remasters collection that includes the first three entries in the series, originally released on the first PlayStation.