Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Trailer Shows New Art Style, Release Date Confirmed

While the game was already leaked last week, today during Geoff Keighley’s latest Summer Game Fest livestream, we got a first real look at Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and the ol’ marsupial is still looking good, albeit just a bit different. Crash 4 developers Toys for Bob have opted for a more stylized, cell-shaded look for their game, as opposed to the detailed fur-textured look Vicarious Visions went for with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Some fans may need to let the new look sink in for a bit, but overall, the game still looks very nice. Check out the debut Crash Bandicoot 4 trailer, below.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time First Ever Gameplay Clip Highlights Classic Gameplay Style

As the name implies, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has a time travel plot, which sees Crash, Coco, and Dr. Neo Cortex (yes, he’s playable this time around) exploring a new multiverse. Here’s the game’s official story summary:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Crash 4 appears to stick to the series’ traditional linear level design, albeit with a touch of Price of Persia: Sands of Time mixed in. Crash’s new masks allow him to do things like slow time and reverse gravity, which should make for some tricky platforming puzzles. There will be four masks in total, so we’ll see what other powers Toys for Bob are cooking up.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time spins onto Xbox One and PS4 on October 2. What do you think? Excited to collect those Wumpa Fruit all over again?