Remedy Games has provided additional details about the rendering resolutions of the upcoming next-gen version of Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Control: Ultimate Edition is already available through Xbox Game Pass, and as announced yesterday by Sony, will join the PS Plus library of games next month. We already knew that the next-gen version would offer a 60FPS performance and 30FPS graphics mode with Ray Tracing across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but yesterday, Remedy’s communications director, Thomas Puha, also revealed additional details about the game’s resolution on the next-gen consoles.

As tweeted by Puha, the performance mode targets 60FPS with a dynamic 1440p render resolution and 4K output on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The graphics mode targets 30FPS with Ray Tracing enabled at a dynamic 1440p rendering resolution and 4K output.

In addition to offering improved visuals and performance on the next-gen consoles, the game also supports DualSense features on PS5.

On the Xbox Series S, Control: Ultimate Edition will only support the game’s 60FPS performance mode without Ray Tracing.

Control: Ultimate Edition launches digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 2nd. The physical edition is slated for a release on March 2. We reviewed the original version of the game last year and praised its design, setting, and combat. We also loved the implementation of Ray Tracing on PC. The game also made it on our list of best games of 2019.