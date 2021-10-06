Alan Wake Remastered PC Graphics RTX 3080 Comparison Shows Increased Geometry But Somewhat Underwhelming Character Models and Lighting

A new Alan Wake Remastered PC graphics comparison has surfaced, comparing the original version to the remastered one running on an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU.

Yesterday we already covered an Xbox comparison video, and today, YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” has shared a PC comparison video. Yesterday’s comparison already highlighted some of the remaster’s issues on Xbox consoles, and today’s PC comparison shows that, although the PC version appears to be somewhat better than the console versions, various aspects could still be improved. Main improvements of this remaster include improved texturing, lighting, and increased geometry, but modeling of the characters and the new lighting feel somewhat disappointing with, for instance, the foliage having lost some of its charm due to the new lighting.

Alan Wake Remastered Comparison Video Confirms 1440p Resolution on Xbox Series X, Bad Performance on Xbox One and More

You can check out the new comparison video down below and judge for yourself:

This comparison has been made using an RTX 3080.

D3T Studio has made this remaster (the same as Mafia II: DE and Shenmue 1 & 2 HD).

The remaster mainly adds improvements in texturing, increased geometry and an updated lighting system.

However, the result in some aspects is not entirely satisfactory. Alan has more geometry now, but the result (in my opinion) is not good enough.

The new lighting greatly improves the ambient occlusion, adds new points of light and godrays, but that atmosphere has been lost in night environments.

The foliage has lost much of its charm with the new lighting.

CONTROL makes masterful use of lighting and ray tracing. I would have liked a similar result in Alan Wake Remastered.

Cutscenes suffer some freezes in the remaster, causing audio desynchronization (more common on consoles).

The drawing distance is smaller in the remaster with respect to the original in the vegetation.

Luckily, the PC version is better adapted than the console version.

Alan Wake Remastered is available now globally for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4/5. As previously covered, this remaster aims to offer improved visual effects and lighting alongside enhanced character models and richer environment details. As explained by Remedy, the game doesn’t support Ray Tracing or HDR on any platform due to it being too time-consuming to implement. It does, however, support DLSS on PC.

“As this is a remaster built on the existing Alan Wake engine and technology, adding in ray tracing / HDR support was deemed too time-consuming”, Remedy explained in the game’s FAQ. “This would have taken resources away from other critical areas.”

Remedy officially announced the remaster last month.