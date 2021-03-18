Control Ultimate Edition Incoming PS5 Update to Fix Crushed Black Issues
A new Control Ultimate Edition update is launching today on PlayStation 5, addressing an issue specific to this version of the game.
This new update will fix the crushed black color issue which should make darker areas more detailed, as announced by Remedy's Thomas Puha on Twitter. It is not known if this update will introduce any other fix or improvement.
Control enviroments looking too dark on PlayStation 5? An update should be out by end of Thursday to fix the "crushed black" issue. #ControlRemedy
— Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) March 17, 2021
Control Ultimate Edition is the definitive version of the game created by Remedy. It includes the base game as well as The Foundation and AWE expansion.
Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released Expansions ("The Foundation" and "AWE") in one great value package.
A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?
Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience.
Control Ultimate Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in all regions. You can learn more about the game by checking out our own review.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 38.49
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter