Concept Shows What The iPhone 14 Pro Will Look Like Running iOS 16

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series sometime in September alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. At this point, there is no official word on when Apple will see fit to host its first fall event. The company hosted its WWDC 2022 event in June where it announced its latest iOS 16 platform. iOS 16 features a boatload of forward-facing additions and the highlight of the update will be the redesigned Lock Screen. We have previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will take advantage of iOS 16's Lock Screen for the Always-On functionality. To give you a better look, check out the concept below that shows how the iPhone 14 Pro will look like running Apple's forthcoming iOS 16.

A New Concept Envisions the iPhone 14 Pro in Midnight Color Running iOS 16 to Give You a Better Look

We already have a pretty decent idea of what the iPhone 14 Pro models will look like. Renders of the device have surfaced on the internet for a long time. However, it would be interesting to see the iPhone 14 Pro running Apple's upcoming update. A designer has created a concept for the iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16 and it will give you an idea of what you can expect next month.

The concept designer has imagined the iPhone 14 Pro in Midnight color running iOS 16. As you can see in the embedded images, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a dual-cutout display for Face ID and the front camera. The standard models of the iPhone 14 series will feature the same notch as the iPhone 13 models. Henceforth, it is exciting to see how iOS 16 will take advantage of the increased screen real-estate at the top.

The designer has also added the new battery percentage indicator in the iPhone 14 Pro concept, allowing users to see more information at a glance. In addition, the addition of the Always-On display is one of the most-hyped features coming with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro models and it will take advantage of the iOS 16 Lockscreen and widgets.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be Apple's very first iPhone to come with the Always-On technology all thanks to the new variable refresh rate display that can drop to as low as 1Hz. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro's panel features a refresh rate that can drop down to 10Hz from 120Hz. This will allow the iPhone 14 Pro to save battery life while displaying more information. It was recently reported that Apple will host its first fall event on September 7 to announce the iPhone 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you anxiously waiting for the iPhone 14 series to be announced? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.