Apple to Host Fall Event on September 7 to Announce iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch Series 8, More

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a boatload of changes and forward-facing additions. Apart from the flagship smartphones, the company is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8. It was previously rumored that Apple will host its first fall event sometime in September. Now, a new report suggests that Apple will see fit to launch the new iPhone 14 series at its event on September 7. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Announce iPhone 14 Series and Apple Watch Series 8 Models on September 7

The iPhone 14 Pro models will undergo a major redesign with a dual-cutout display and improvements in the camera department. The standard iPhone 14 models will stick to the current design with a notch and feature the same A15 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models are reported to come with the latest A16 Bionic chipset. The company is potentially looking to widen the gap between the standard and 'Pro' models. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will host its first fall event on September 7 to announce the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and much more.

The company will potentially release four iPhone 14 models but there will be no iPhone 'mini' this time around. Instead, the company is planning to release a new bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Apart from the iPhone, Apple will also introduce the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and a new Apple Watch 'Pro' model. The 'Pro' model will come with a larger body, updated design, and a rugged build for enhanced durability.

We have previously reported that Apple is planning to launch the new 10th-gen iPad in September. The new entry-level iPad will come with a major redesign featuring flat edges, USB-C, and updated internals. The screen size will be increased with slimmer bezels but the Home button will stay, according to recent renders.

If the latest report has any heft to it, Apple will potentially release invites a week before the event. Take note that these are mere speculations at this stage and the final word rests with Apple. So be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.