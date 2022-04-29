Leaked Display Panels of iPhone 14 Pro Showcases a Dual-Cutout Design That Will Replace The Notch

Apple is expected to adopt a new approach for Face ID and a front-facing camera with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. We have previously reported that Apple will use a dual cutout display to house Face ID components and the front camera. However, the standard variants of the iPhone 14 will stick to the notch as the current iPhone 13 series. Today, we have a first real-world look at the leaked display panels of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Leaked Display Panels of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models Reveal a Dual-Cutout Design With Thinner Bezels, More

It was previously reported that Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models this year. Moreover, we have also heard that Apple will not release another 'mini' iPhone and instead opt for a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. The latest leak corroborates past reports and showcases four panels for the entire iPhone 14 lineup (via 9to5Mac). The leaked iPhone 14 panels appeared online on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and were shared by @SaranByte on Twitter.

The leaked panels reveal interesting details on the dual-cutout design, notch, and bezels of all four iPhone 14 models. It can be seen that the dual-cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro are quite hefty compared to what Samsung offers on its flagship smartphones. Moreover, you can also see that the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro models are slightly thinner than the standard iPhone 14 models. The leaked iPhone 14 panels also show a notch which will be the same size as the current iPhone 13 models. Check out the image below for more details.

The leaked iPhone 14 panels line up with past rumors and reports, suggesting that Apple will go for a dual-cutout approach with the upcoming 'Pro' models. However, the authenticity of the leaked panels is unclear at this point since the final word rests with Apple. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think the pill-shaped and circular cutouts are a little too prominent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.