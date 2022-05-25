Latest Renders Show The Stunning Purple iPhone 14 Pro Based on Leaks

While we are still months away from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch, we have a pretty good idea of what the flagship smartphones might look like. However, there is no better way to see what we should expect than renders based on leaks and rumors. With that said, a render artist has shared what the purple iPhone 14 Pro will look like. Scroll down to see the renders.

The Latest Renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Shows The Rumored Purple Color and Design Based on Leaks

It was previously rumored that the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in new purple color. While details are not concrete, we hope Apple is listening. The renders were shared by the graphic designer Ian Zelbo on the Front Page Tech video. The latest purple iPhone 14 Pro renders are based on leaks which include the dimensions of the device and the bigger camera module at the back.

Apple Releases 15.5.1 Update for HomePod, Fixes Music Playback Issue

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro will be very similar to the current models but with a slight variation in dimensions. On the front, the 'Pro' models will come with a dual-cutout display to house Face ID components and the front-facing camera. Apple might launch various color options along with the new purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As mentioned earlier, the camera bump is expected to increase in size, potentially due to the larger 48MP sensor. According to Ming-Chi Kuo:

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25–35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5–10%.









While the renders show the purple color iPhone 14 Pro, nothing can be said for sure at this point since the final word rests with the company. Other than this, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature Apple's upcoming A16 Bionic chip but the standard models are expected to come with the same A15 Bionic processor. Moreover, there will be no 'mini' iPhone this year instead, the company will launch the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display.

For more details, check out the gallery above showcasing the stunning iPhone 14 Pro in all its glory. This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro models? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.