Test Shows Impact On iPhone 14 Pro’s Battery Life After Enabling And Disabling Wallpaper For Always-On Display

One of the major features that Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup is the addition of the Always-On display. While Android smartphones have rocked the functionality for a while now, Apple took its sweet time to offer its own rendition. However, it remains to be seen how much impact the Always-On display has on the battery life. Scroll down for more details on the Always-On display battery drain test on your iPhone 14 Pro models.

Check out how the iPhone 14 Pro Max performs differently with the wallpaper for Always-On display enabled, disabled, and turned off

Apple added the functionality to customize the contents of the Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro models with the release of iOS 16.2. Users can now enable or disable the wallpaper and notifications on the Lock screen when the Always-On display is enabled and the screen is dimmed. YouTuber PhoneBuff conducted a test that took into account whether enabling or disabling the wallpaper for the Always-On display has an impact on the overall battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro.

It was discovered in the test that enabling the wallpaper for the Always-On display consumes 0.8 percent battery per hour. In contrast, disabling the wallpaper for the Always-On display consumes 0.6 percent of the battery per hour. Surprisingly, disabling the Always-On display altogether does not show any signs of battery loss for a specific period of time.

PhoneBuff also compared the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On display with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unlike the iPhone, the clock would move across the screen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, possibly to avoid the risks of screen burn-in. Both smartphones consumed the same amount of battery life with the Always-On display enabled without the wallpaper - falling down to 84 percent in 24 hours. You can check out the video below for more details.

It is interesting to see how the iPhone 14 Pro Max performed in the Always-On display battery drain test. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around. Did you turn the wallpaper off for the Always-On display on your iPhone 14 Pro to save battery life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.