iOS 16.0.3 Released With Major Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements – Check Out The Full Changelog

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16.0.3 to the general public for all compatible iPhone models. iOS 16 was announced last month and the initial builds contained numerous bugs and battery issues. If you are facing issues with your iPhone running iOS 16, we advise you to download and install the latest build.

As mentioned earlier, you can now download and install the latest iOS 16.0.3 version on your iPhone. The update contains important bug fixes, security enhancements, and a bevy of additional changes. If you are looking to install the latest build, all you have to do is head over to the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest build.

If you are unfamiliar, check out the full changelog below:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following: Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As can be seen in the changelog, the update also focuses on the performance of the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The CarPlay bug was causing low volume levels on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. iOS 16.0.3 also features fixes for the camera issue as some users reported four to five seconds of delay before the camera app started working again after launch. We are not sure if the latest update fixes the display flickering and battery drain issues on older iPhone models. You can check out our iOS 16 announcement post for more details on the new features.

We will share more details on the update as soon as further information is available. As for now, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest build. Share your iOS 16 experience with us in the comments.