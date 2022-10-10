Menu
Company

iOS 16.0.3 Released With Major Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements – Check Out The Full Changelog

Ali Salman
Oct 10, 2022, 01:36 PM EDT
iOS 16.0.3 Released on iPhone

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16.0.3 to the general public for all compatible iPhone models. iOS 16 was announced last month and the initial builds contained numerous bugs and battery issues. If you are facing issues with your iPhone running iOS 16, we advise you to download and install the latest build.

Apple Has Released iOS 16.0.3 to the Public On All Compatible iPhone Models - Check Out The Full Changelog Below

As mentioned earlier, you can now download and install the latest iOS 16.0.3 version on your iPhone. The update contains important bug fixes, security enhancements, and a bevy of additional changes. If you are looking to install the latest build, all you have to do is head over to the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest build.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
iPhone SE 4 to Finally Adopt a Notch, With Large LCD Screen in Tow

If you are unfamiliar, check out the full changelog below:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

  • Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
  • Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email
    For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
    https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iOS 16.0.3 released on iPhone

As can be seen in the changelog, the update also focuses on the performance of the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The CarPlay bug was causing low volume levels on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. iOS 16.0.3 also features fixes for the camera issue as some users reported four to five seconds of delay before the camera app started working again after launch. We are not sure if the latest update fixes the display flickering and battery drain issues on older iPhone models. You can check out our iOS 16 announcement post for more details on the new features.

We will share more details on the update as soon as further information is available. As for now, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest build. Share your iOS 16 experience with us in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order