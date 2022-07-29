This is How The Always-On Display on iPhone 14 Pro Might Look Like as Detailed in iOS 16 Beta

Apple recently released the latest iOS 16 beta to developers and public beta testers with a boatload of forward-facing additions. It has been discovered that the latest beta contains a new "Sleep" state for the default wallpapers in iOS 16. The details shared in the iOS 16 beta hint at the potential arrival of an Always-On display later this year with iPhone 14 Pro models. Scroll down to read more information on the subject.

Latest iOS 16 Beta Contains Details of Always-On Display for iPhone 14 Pro Models

As mentioned earlier, iOS 16 will bring support for Always-On display on iPhone 14 Pro models. Discovered by 9to5mac, the new "Sleep" mode will display a darker and tinted version of the wallpaper. The new Sleep mode is better suited for the Always-On display which is rumored to arrive with the upcoming Pro models later this year. The new mode possibly adds a photo filter that could be applied to any image that you set as wallpaper for the Always-On display.

According to the publication, the Always-On display will mirror the approach adopted by the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch shows a darker and dimmed version of the same watch face when the wrist is raised. Henceforth, the iPhone 14 Pro could feature the same approach - showing the dimmed look until the iPhone is turned on.

The remnants of the wallpaper and other relevant information such as the Lock Screen widgets will be displayed with the Always-On display. This is not the first time that we are hearing details about the Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It was previously coined by analyst Mark Gurman that an Always-On display is embedded into the iOS 16 Lock Screen. He also stated that the feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Always-On display will make use of the variable refresh rate on the iPhone 14 Pro series which can go as low as 1Hz. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro models feature a variable refresh that can go as low as 10Hz. The feature is one of the biggest changes coming with the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from the upcoming flagship? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.