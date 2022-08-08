iOS 16 Will Finally Bring Battery Percentage in iPhone Status Bar But Not All Models Will Support it

Apple has seen fit to release the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes. The new build arrives with a boatload of forward-facing features and visual changes. It has been discovered that Apple is finally bringing battery percentage to the iPhone's status bar. What this means is that you will no longer have to bring down Control Center in order to see the battery percentage. In the latest iOS 16 beta 5, the battery percentage will be shown inside the battery icon in the status bar.

iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Battery Percentage to The iPhone's Status Bar But Some iPhone Models Might Not Support It

While the new addition is a more than welcome addition, it appears to be absent on some iPhone models. The new battery percentage is available on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series. However, it appears that the battery percentage is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple ditched the battery percentage on iPhone models due to the space taken by the notch. What this means is that all iPhone models with Face ID do not show battery percentages in the status bar. The new design puts the battery percentage inside the battery icon which gives a better idea of the remaining battery life. The battery icon also changes color based on the battery status. For instance, the battery icon turns green when the iPhone is plugged in.

The battery percentage indicator makes it’s debut on notched devices with iOS 16 beta 5! pic.twitter.com/uAOmPRTFhE — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 8, 2022

The new change will arrive with the launch of iOS 16 later this year on all supported models. However, Apple could alter the list in the future if it sees fit to bestow the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini with the new feature. If you are not fond of the change, you will have the option to turn it off from the Settings app. You can check out more details on iOS 16 in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.