Menu
Company

iOS 16 Will Finally Bring Battery Percentage in iPhone Status Bar But Not All Models Will Support it

Ali Salman
Aug 8, 2022
iOS 16 Battery Percentage on iPhone

Apple has seen fit to release the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes. The new build arrives with a boatload of forward-facing features and visual changes. It has been discovered that Apple is finally bringing battery percentage to the iPhone's status bar. What this means is that you will no longer have to bring down Control Center in order to see the battery percentage. In the latest iOS 16 beta 5, the battery percentage will be shown inside the battery icon in the status bar.

iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Battery Percentage to The iPhone's Status Bar But Some iPhone Models Might Not Support It

While the new addition is a more than welcome addition, it appears to be absent on some iPhone models. The new battery percentage is available on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 series. However, it appears that the battery percentage is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released

Apple ditched the battery percentage on iPhone models due to the space taken by the notch. What this means is that all iPhone models with Face ID do not show battery percentages in the status bar. The new design puts the battery percentage inside the battery icon which gives a better idea of the remaining battery life. The battery icon also changes color based on the battery status. For instance, the battery icon turns green when the iPhone is plugged in.

The new change will arrive with the launch of iOS 16 later this year on all supported models. However, Apple could alter the list in the future if it sees fit to bestow the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini with the new feature. If you are not fond of the change, you will have the option to turn it off from the Settings app. You can check out more details on iOS 16 in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post

iPhone 11
iPhone X
USD 219
iPhone XR
USD 239

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order