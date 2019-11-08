ColorWare AirPods Pro Bring Custom Paint Job Options for a Higher Price

Apple’s newly announced AirPods Pro were rumored to arrive in various finishes so customers could match the colors to their latest iPhone purchase. Alas, it was not to be and although Apple has incorporated impressive audio quality and an array of features, the AirPods Pro are only available in the color white (this includes the Wireless Charging Case too). However, the ColorWare AirPods Pro gives you the option to customize your wireless earphones as well as the Wireless Charging Case to your heart’s desire, that is if you can digest the expensive price.

ColorWare AirPods Pro Customization Total Will Set the Customer Back by a Total of $439

If you thought the AirPods Pro’s $249 price was steep, wait till you hear what you’ll have to pay ColorWare. The company is offering a total of 16 color choices, out of which users can also choose 16 metallic options. Not only can you customize the ColorWare AirPods, but the same finish can also be chosen for the Wireless Charging Case if you’re willing to pay for it. The total will set you back by a whopping $439 if you get everything done with a custom paint job.

Related New AirPods Pro Teardown Reveals That They Are a Nightmare to Take Apart; Can Only Be Replaced, Not Repaired

This makes it an additional $190 on top of the $249 you’ll have to pay for the AirPods Pro. For that additional cost, all you have to do is add $9 more and you’ll get yourself Apple’s second-generation AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case bundled. However, if you just want to give the ColorWare AirPods Pro a makeover and leave the Wireless Charging Case out of the finish, the total will set you back by $389.

Also keep in mind that there’s a 3-4 week shipping time, suggesting that the custom paint job will most likely be a meticulous process, which is why it will take a long time. In any case, you can click on the link below and if you truly want to customize your ColorWare AirPods Pro, you can get started immediately. The company also offers custom finishes for Apple’s’ regular AirPods, so if you cannot decide which one to get, we have provided a comprehensive comparison between the two products that you can check out.

Source: ColorWare

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 133 Airpods Pro

USD 249 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.