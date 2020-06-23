Chris Avellone Accused of Sexual Harassment/Misconduct, Several Studios Cut Ties with Him

Chris Avellone, the renowned game designer and writer, was accused by multiple women from the games industry of sexual harassment and/or misconduct over the past few days. Avellone didn't really deny them, apologizing instead on Twitter.

Chris Avellone's contributions to the game industry, particularly when it comes to roleplaying games, are many and illustrious. He worked on titles like Fallout 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Wasteland 2, Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny just to name a few.

After departing from Obsidian, he had taken on a consulting role where he collaborated with several studios at once. He has contributed in various capacity to Torment: Tides of Numenera, Prey, Divinity: Original Sin II, Into the Breach, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Omensight, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

More recently, he was working on Techland's Dying Light 2, Gato Salvaje's The Waylanders, and Hardsuit's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. These studios have decided to cut ties with Chris Avellone since the allegations came to light.