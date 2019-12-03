Dark Souls Inspired ARPG Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms To Release In 2020

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms, the action role-playing game in development by Gamera Interactive, will be released next year on PC and Xbox One.

All in! Games confirmed that it has partnered with the developer to bring more resources for the development of the game, making the 2020 release possible.

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms is an interesting take on the Dark Souls formula. The game will feature a dark medieval fantasy setting and a gameplay experience that will be challenging like it is in the From Software developed games. RPG legend Chris Avellone also worked on creating the game's world, lore, and character backstories.

The very first isometric souls-like game ever made: instant action, fun and a unique hardcore combat system to master. Intense combat and dungeon diving granted

In-game editor to customize your character choosing different Ways of Power, classes and skills Explore, craft, gain reputation and unlock new quests in an ever-changing world that is different in each run

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms will also feature multiplayer as well as plenty of other content.

Local Multiplayer & Coop up to 4 players: group with other players or fight them to get access to the final battle. The glory awaits only the bravest! 4 playable races (Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Orcs) 40+ houses and clans to fight for with their own background, alliances, intrigues. Finish the game once to start your own legacy to write your own history in The Four Kingdoms 12 memorable companions with their own backstories ready to join or fight you during your journey

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms releases sometime in 2020 on Xbox One as well as on PC through Steam.