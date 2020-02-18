Chimera Jailbreak for iPadOS 13 Teased for Older iPad Models

A few days ago we covered the release of Unc0ver jailbreak for A12 and A13 Bionic devices running iOS 13 to iOS 13.3. However, now we have even exciting news for everyone who is looking to jailbreak their iPad. With that said, Electra team developer known by the name CoolStar has posted a screenshot that shows an updated version of Chimera jailbreak for iPadOS 13. If you're interested, scroll down for more details on the subject.

Chimera Jailbreak for iPadOS 13 Teased By CoolStar Running on Older iPad Models

Previous tweets from the developer note that the Chimera jailbreak for iPadOS 13 to iPadOS 13.3 will work on iPad models that are powered by A9 to A11 processors. Unc0ver jailbreak was released recently with support for A12 and A13 Bionic devices but older iPads with older hardware were not supported by the build. What this means is that the latest release did not cover the 9.7-inch and 10.555-inch iPad Pro models along with the first generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and the 6th generation iPad.

10.2-inch iPad Back on Sale Again, Instantly Save $80, Starting at $249

Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 is a great tool to jailbreak the latest devices with the latest internals. However, there have been no words if the team is looking to support older hardware. While Checkra1n jailbreak is also running wild in the community, it is only limited to the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and the iPad Air.

As for when the Chimera jailbreak will be released for iPadOS 13, there have been no estimated dates. However, we can presume that the tool is ready and will be released in the coming weeks. Once the tool is released to the public, CoolStar will further extend his work to update Chimera jailbreak for iPadOS 13 for devices running A12 and A13 Bionic iPad models.

there will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the matter. What are your thoughts on the upcoming jailbreak for iPadOS 13. Let us know in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post iPad Air

iPad Pro

USD 749.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.