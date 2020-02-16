Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 Released for A12 and A13 Bionic Devices

We have all been waiting for the unc0ver jailbreak tool to release for the latest iPhone models. Well now, the company has seen fit to release it for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13 to iOS 13.3. Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.3 is the world's first too available for A12 and A13 devices. If you have been anxiously waiting for the update, now is the time to get excited.

Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 Released for Devices Powered by A12 and A13 Bionic Chips

Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.3 has been updated to version 4.0.0 that features full-fledged support for devices powered by the A12 and A13 Bionic processors. It also adds support for Cydia and system-wide injection. For tweak injection, the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.3 will rely on Substitute since Saurik has not yet updated Cydia Substrate for the latest processors.

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.3 As Unc0ver Jailbreak’s Public Release Nears In

#unc0ver v4.0.0 is NOW OUT - Now with full-fledged support for A12-A13 devices on iOS 13.0-13.3 with Cydia and system-wide tweak injection! Get it at: https://t.co/FtG9c9kNtg — Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 15, 2020

Take note that since the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.3 is the first release, there are still a number of issues that need to be fixed. For instance, many users who have jailbroken their iPhones using the tool report that they were unable to download apps. Other issues include system crashes, the jailbreak process failing, and more. However, the ream will release an update soon to fix the issues prevailing in the initial build.

At this point, take note that Unc0ver jailbreak 4.0 only supports A12 and A13 Bionic devices. Checkra1n jailbreak comes with support for the iPhone X and older devices running iOS 13 to iOS 13.3.1. Henceforth, the latter should do you good.

That's all there is to it, folks. There will be more to the Unc0ver jailbreak for A12 and A13 devices, so be sure to stay tuned in for more.

Are you looking to use the tool for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 for A12 and A13 Bionic device? Let us know in the comments section below.

