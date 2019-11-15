Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13 Receives Important Update With Improvements and Fixes – Here’s Everything

A few days ago, Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 was released for iPhone and iPad models. However, since it was the first public beta, it was bound to have several bugs and issues. If you're keen on keeping the jailbreak, there's another great news for you. The team behind Checkra1n has released v0.9.3 of the jailbreaking tool which brings several important improvements and bug fixes. So let's dive in to see some more details on the latest build and what improvements have been added to the mix.

Previously, if you have been struggling to run Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPad, be sure to update to the latest build as ut brings numerous stability improvements to the table. The jailbreak community reported a number of bugs in the initial release of the tool.

Some of the issues pertaining to the Checkra1n jailbreak involve the touchscreen becoming unresponsive, Smart Keyboards not functional on the iPad and more. With the latest changes implemented in v0.9.3, there will be improved stability overall. This is all thanks to changes made in the loading mechanism of the substrate. Below is the list of everything related to the v0.9.3 of Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.

This build is a revision of 0.9.3, which fixes the following issues for real:

Fixes an issue where biometrics did not work for some users

Fixes an issue where the touch screen became unresponsive for some users

Fixes an issue where the loader app may not have appeared on the homescreen

Fixes an issue where the iPad Smart Keyboard did not work

Fixes an issue where the fast charging functionality did not work on some devices

Fixes an issue where the taptic engine did not work on some devices

Detect a case where the user may have an OTA update downloaded, which caused issues for some users.

If you haven't already, we would totally recommend you to install the latest version of the Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 and re-jailbreak it again. If you're unfamiliar with the operation, check out our in-depth guide on how to jailbreak iOS 13 on your iPhone and iPad models using the new Checkra1n jailbreak tool based on the checkm8 exploit. If your device is working fine on the previous build, it's your call to skip it.

You can download the latest v0.9.3 of Checkra1n jailbreak tool from their website.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the Checkra1n jailbreak as soon as something new arrives. As fir now, have you jailbroken your iOS device? What issues are you facing? Let us know in the comments section below.