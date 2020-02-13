Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.3 As Unc0ver Jailbreak’s Public Release Nears In

We recently heard that Pwn20wnd's progress on the latest Unc0ver jailbreak is nearing release. While users interested in utilizing the tool can't be more excited, Apple has seen fit to stop signing iOS 13.3. The iPhone-maker might have caught wind of the news that the new jailbreak tool for the new build is right around the corner. The company's latest iOS 13.3.1 is out in the wild now and downgrading to the previous build is no longer possible.

iOS 13.3 No Longer Being Signed By Apple Ahead of Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 Release

Apple implemented the unsigning of iOS 13.3 firmware a little earlier than its usual timeframe. Probably, Apple might have taken note of the slurry of announcements about the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.3. Apple might have wanted to contain the situation by disrupting the downgrade process that requires the signing of the older firmware.

? iOS 13.3 / 13.2 / 13.0 #Unc0ver #JAILBREAK With Cydia For A12 / A13 Release Very Soon (Confirmed!) ? VIDEO: https://t.co/KShTB2wpC3 As always, I highly recommend donating for development to @Pwn20wnd. The amount of work that went into Unc0ver is astonishing! — GeoSn0w (@FCE365) February 12, 2020

According to the latest, Pwn20wnd could release the first public beta of Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3 in the next 24 hours if things go well. In addition, the tool will be available for A12(X) and A13 devices as well, which is a major step up.

if you have already downgraded to iOS 13.3 from iOS 13.3.1 then you can use the Unc0ver jailbreak tool. However, if you are currently running iOS 13.3.1, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous build. If you haven't updated to iOS 13.3.1, then take note and do not update your iPhone or iPad's firmware to the latest build. if you do, you will no longer be able to take advantage of the forthcoming Unc0ver jailbreak tool.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more. We will update you guys as soon as the Pwn20wnd team shares progress on the incoming public build of Unc0ver jailbreak.

