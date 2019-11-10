Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13 Released for iPhone and iPad Models – Download Now

The wait is finally over, Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 has been released as the first public beta which uses checkm8 exploit. However, do take note that Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 is still in its beta phase and currently under development. Henceforth, the tool is not at all stable at the moment and if you use it to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, you might encounter some issues. Nonetheless, let's dive in to see some more details on what the tool has to offer and how can make use of the tool.

Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13 Released Based on Checkm8 Exploit

In order to install Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPad, you need to have a computer. At this point in time, the jailbreak tool is only available for macOS and there's no word as to when a Windows version will be released.

Interestingly, the Checkra1n jailbreak tool is supported by all compatible iPhone and iPad models up until the iPhone X. The current beta holds v0.9 and does not include support for the iPad Air 2, 5th generation iPad and the first-generation iPad Pro. In addition to this, iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and the iPad Air compatibility is in the works.

The jailbreak tool supports all releases of iOS and iPadOS starting from iOS 12.3 to iOS 13.2.2. So it's safe to say that the Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13 supports the latest and current public release of iOS 13. Other than this, this also marks the first jailbreak released to the public for iOS 13.

Checkra1n jailbreak tool is compatible with Cydia package manager while more packages will be added later on. if you're interested in trying it out for yourself and have been waiting for this day, the download option is now available. Simply follow the link below and download Checkra1n jailbreak tool for macOS.

Download Checkra1n Jailbreak Tool

That's all there is to it, folks. Have you been waiting to install the latest jailbreak for iOS on your device? Are you willing to give it a swing? Let us know in the comments.