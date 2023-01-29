Musician Turns An iPhone Ringtone In A Complete Song That You Will Listen To On Repeat

The default iPhone ringtone can become annoying over time, which is likely why Apple’s developers incorporated it in the first place, so you pick someone’s call at the earliest. However, what if we told you that there was one variation that you would love to listen to on repeat? Well, now you can, thanks to the efforts of one talented musician.

The perfect rhythm of an iPhone ringtone gets made in a little over a minute, with a slow start that eventually picks up the pace

On Instagram, Tony Ann showed off the ringtone being played on what appears to be an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max since we caught a glimpse of that Dynamic Island. The ringtone’s name is called ‘Opening’ and if you have not yet selected that on your iPhone, you can check it out in the Settings menu, and we are sure that you will be familiar with it.

Tony does a phenomenal job by making the iPhone ringtone into a whole song because there are very few things that you can take aspiration from. Regardless, he starts off slow, and it is at just the right pace, and in no part of the small video does the musician show that he is rushing to complete the song. The tempo builds up slowly, transforming it into a melodious tune that you would love to listen to on repeat.

The video uploaded to the social network has already garnered 950,000 likes, and given the quality of the content, we are confident that the counter will rise for a few more weeks. The disappointing aspect of the video is that Tony Ann only composed a small clip that is just over a minute long, and he also did not provide a downloadable link with which users can change their default ringtone.

We are sure that even Android handset owners would love to switch their current ringtones after giving a listen to what Tony Ann came up with. At the very least, we can request our readers to show some love to the video by clicking on the link below.

News Source: Tony Ann