Check Out All the Cases and Bands Apple Released for iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad

Today, Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini, and much more. With the new upgrades, Apple has also seen fit to upgrade its line of accessories for the aforementioned products. If you are willing to buy the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad, be sure to check out the new accessories.

Apple Has Released New iPhone 13 Case, Apple Watch Series 7 Bands, and iPad Covers

Apple has released a wide range of accessories for the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and new iPad models. There is a wide range of color options and finishes to choose from. For your ease, we have compiled the accessories by category in a single place.

Apple Watch Bands

Apple has announced new Solo Loop bands for the Apple Watch that cost $49. They come in new color options which include English Lavender, Chalk Pink, Marigold, Clover, Dark Cherry, Abyss Blue, and Starlight.

Other than this Apple has also released new Braided Solo Loop bands that cost $99. New color options include Maize, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abyss Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The Regular Sport Band costs $49 and is available in Clover, Marigold, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abuss Blue, (PRODUCT) RED, Starlight, and Midnight.

The Sport Look bands are available at $49 and feature the color options: Maize/White, Pink Pomelo/Tan, Abyss Blue? Moss Green, Dark Cherry/Forest Green, (PRODUCT) RED, and Tornado?Gray.

The new Nike Sport Band is available at $49 as well with the color options: Olive Gray/Cargo Khaki, Magic Ember/Crimson Bliss, and Mightnight Navy/Mystic Navy.

The Nike Sport Loop is available at $49 in Cargo Khaki, Summit White, and Black.

The higher-end Leather Link is available at $99 in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia, and Midnight.

The Modern Buckle is available at $149 in Westeria, Chalk, Midnight.

iPhone Cases

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicon cases are available at $49 in Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay, (PRODUCT) RED.

The fewer leather cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available at $59 in Golden Brown, Cherry, Midnight, Sequoia, and Westeria.

Leather MagSafe with Find My integration is available at $59 in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Westeria.

The clear case for iPhone 13 is available at $49.

iPad Smart Cover

The Smart Cover for iPad 9 comes in English Lavender.

Smart Folio for iPad mini 6 is available in English Lavender and Dark Cherry.

AirTagKey Rings

The new AirTag Leather Key Ring is now available in Westeria, Golden Brown, and Midnight.

The new AirTag Leather Key Ring is now available in Westeria, Golden Brown, and Midnight.