Ditch the Nature-Inspired Galaxy S23 Colors and Get These Exclusive Ones

Samsung has finally unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series and the new phones bring several surprises on top of everything we already knew about the phones. However, the one thing that surprised me the most was Samsung's decision to go with rather underwhelming colorways for all three phones. Unlike the past releases, Samsung has gone with four primary colors that were the same across all three devices. You are getting Lavender, Cream, Green, and Phantom Black. The fan-favorite Burgundy from last year did not make a return.

The Galaxy S23 series in red, sky blue, lime, and graphite is stunning

However, if the default colors are not for you, then worry not, as Samsung has some stunning colors that are exclusive to samsung.com, and you can get your hands on these colors, provided they are in your region.

The new colors range are Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. You can have a look at the image below.

2 of 9

All of these colors are stunning, but the red Galaxy S23 takes the cake all because of the black borders; the phone looks stunning in renders, and I cannot even imagine how good it will look in real life.

Remember, these colors are not limited edition, but they are region specific. So, you will have to see if your region has these colors available, and you can pick up your favorite one.

As mentioned before, this year's Galaxy S23 series is a minor upgrade, at best. Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which ushered the phones into a new era, you are not getting a lot of new upgrades this time around but still enough to make a difference. The Galaxy S23 is an excellent upgrade choice for those who didn't get the chance to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 and are still using an older device. And with these new colors, you have an added incentive to go for the new phones.

All the new colors are available on all three Galaxy S23 devices. So you do not have to worry about any exclusivity. You can catch up with the rest of the Galaxy Unpacked here.