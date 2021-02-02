CAPCOM Enjoyed Lady Dimitrescu’s Reception; Reveals Her Height to Be 9’6″ (with Hat and Heels)

Following the latest Resident Evil Village showcase and the subsequent PlayStation 5 demo teaser, the enigmatic Lady Dimitrescu character immediately garnered a strong fanbase thanks to her striking features, chiefly her height.

Today, CAPCOM posted a tweet where Art Director Tomonori Takano expressed the studio's feelings after this reaction. Takano-san also clarified in an official capacity just how tall she is, according to the lore.

Hi everyone, I'm Tomonori Takano, Art Director on Resident Evil Village. I wanted to use this opportunity to publicly reflect on the outpouring of positivity we've received from the fans on our latest announcement. As a representative of the development team, thank you to all the fans who continue to follow us. Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It's great that they're able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy. I hear her height is something of interest... If you include her hat and high heels, she's 2.9m (approximately 9'6") tall. These bewitching, vampiric characters are relentless in their pursuit of Ethan, and I can't wait for you to meet them yourselves when you enter Castle Dimitrescu in May.

Resident Evil Village is set to be released on May 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. It will include a free multiplayer mode called Re:Verse, too.