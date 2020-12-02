A proper next-gen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS5 version might be on its way.

While the next-gen version of Black Ops: Cold War benefits from enhanced visuals and smoother framerates on the next-gen consoles (and DualSense haptic feedback on PS5), last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone run in backward compatibility mode on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A recent update allows the game to run at 120FPS on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, but the PS5 version is currently limited to 60FPS. Also, unlike CoD: Black Ops Cold War, the title doesn’t make use of the unique features of Sony’s DualSense controller.

Genshin Impact Is Among Apple’s Best App Store Games of 2020

From the looks of it, however, Activision and Sony could be releasing a PS5 version of Modern Warfare and Warzone. As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, checking the game version on Sony’s new console allegedly lists a PS5 version of Modern Warfare.

To be clear, I checked if the listing also appeared on my console (I’m based in Europe), but this wasn’t the case. Whether it’s only visible in other regions is unknown at this point. It’s also possible that Sony has already removed the PS5 version from the list. Of course, there’s also the possibility that this is just a mistake from the integrated PS Store. I guess only time will tell.

Please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available globally now for PC and consoles.