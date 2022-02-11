Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Confirmed, Both are Powered by a New Engine

Rumors have been flying fast and furious for the last few weeks, but today Activision confirmed some major news about the future of Call of Duty – this year’s core game will indeed be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone 2 will launch alongside it. Both games are being developed by Infinity Ward and are being built using a new engine, which will power all Call of Duty games going forward. A small handful of Call of Duty influencers got to sit in on a conference call with franchise leadership yesterday, during which they received some more information about plans, particularly for Warzone 2. A fairly thorough recap was provided by Jackfrags, which you can check out below, provided you have around 10 minutes to spare.

Basically, Infinity Ward is aiming for Warzone 2 to be a big sequel-worthy evolution of Call of Duty battle royale. The plan is for an all-new map, sandbox mode, and some “disruptive and innovative” ideas. Apparently, Infinity Ward wants to give players more agency, with new modes and rules that will allow you to win matches in different ways. There are also plans to greatly expand the Gunsmith system.

As for the original Warzone, there are plans for a number of quality-of-life improvements over the coming months, including better matchmaking and ranked play, although a FOV slider on consoles is unlikely. You can get more detail on planned improvements here. As for the future of the original Warzone, it certainly sounds like the focus is going to switch to Warzone 2, but it’s unknown if the first game will still be updated.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Activision has yet to announce a release date or platforms for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. So, what are your thoughts on all this, CoD fans? Excited for this year’s games and the new engine?