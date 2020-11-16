Borderlands 3 Adds 120fps Mode on PS5/Xbox Series X, CoD: Warzone Adds 120fps Only on XSX

Two of the most popular multiplayer shooters on the market, Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone have both added next-gen Performance modes that boost framerates to up to 120fps. You’d think this would be something to really crow out, but both Borderlands 3 and Warzone added the feature quietly without any official announcement or mention in either game’s recent patch notes.

First discovered by users on the ResetEra forum, Borderlands 3 runs at 1080p and 120fps in Performance mode. Several other posters in the thread confirmed this to be the case. Resolution mode is no slouch when it comes to performance either, running at 4K/60fps. Whatever mode you choose, it seems like you’re going to be getting a very smooth experience on both Xbox Series X and PS5.

Meanwhile, Digital Foundry have reported that Call of Duty: Warzone runs at between 110 and 120fps in Performance mode on Xbox Series X. Oddly, the same does not apply to the PS5 version of the game, which seemingly runs at a locked 60fps in Performance mode. So, why no 120fps on Sony’s console? Well, the folks at Push Square likely have the answer – Warzone is currently running on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility, and Sony only allows back-compat games to run at 60fps. Here’s what the makers of Rocket League (which also offers 120fps on XSX, but not PS5) had to say about the situation…

Enabling 120Hz on Xbox Series S|X is a minor patch, but enabling it on PS5 requires a full native port due to how backwards compatibility is implemented on the console, and unfortunately wasn’t possible due to our focus elsewhere.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and is playable via backward compatibility with performance boosts on Xbox Series X and S and PS5.