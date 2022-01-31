Next-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Version Listing With Alternate Cover Surfaces on PlayStation Database

A next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 version listing has reportedly been spotted in the PlayStation database, suggesting that a release could be upon us.

As spotted by Twitter account ‘PlayStation Game Size’, which pulls information from the official PlayStation database, the PS5 version also packs an alternate cover, which, in our opinion, looks quite great. Although no further details were shared, new database listings usually don’t start appearing close to an actual release, which does seem to suggest that the native PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 could be released relatively soon.

As posted by ‘PlayStation Game Size’, this next-gen version might arrive mid-February or early March. This time frame, however, hasn’t been confirmed in any way. As such, take this information with a fair pinch of salt for now.

Back in November of last year, CD Projekt Red explained that the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed in order to ensure that the version is in great shape upon release. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are slated for a release between now and March.

“As I said during the presentation, the development of both next-gen games is on track to meet their targeted dates”, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said during an earnings call with investors. “With Cyberpunk 2077, we're currently at the test stage, so we have to be sure that what we are releasing is in a very, very good shape and this requires substantial effort since the next-generation version includes graphical updates exploiting the potential of the new consoles along with a set of system-level improvements. I'm talking about systems that are general to the game, not a revolution, but still, they can interact with other systems so we have to be sure that there is no regression whatsoever and mostly for this, we need some extra time for testing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, consoles, and Stadia.