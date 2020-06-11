Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War To Be Revealed During Modern Warfare Live Event In The Coming Weeks – Rumor

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, this year's entry in the popular series, is not going to be revealed during today's PlayStation 5 digital event, according to rumors.

ModernWarzone reported a few hours ago that the big reveal for the game is happening later today, but in a Modern Warfare, Warzone live event. The leaker originally said that the event will be held next week, but he later added that it could be even later than next week.

I’ve been told that #COD2020 will NOT be revealed at the #PS5Reveal event. The plan is still for the next #CallOfDuty title to be “revealed/teased” by live event in #COD #ModernWarfare #Warzone. Don’t expect any #COD2020 news this week, keep your eyes peeled for NEXT week 👀 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2020

More clarification It could be even later than next week - same source — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2020

Even without an official announcement, we have managed to learn more about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War recently thanks to leaked pre-alpha gameplay footage. Earlier rumors stated that the game could be a soft-reboot of the series, seeing the return of several key characters, a large player count for multiplayer, and possibly a new battle royale mode with a more realistic map that could also be added to Call of Duty Warzone, as the battle royale info on the game is outdated and things could have been changed in the meantime.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.