First Rumored Footage of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Appears Online

Under normal circumstances, Activision would have already revealed the title for the next Call of Duty over the past couple of months and we'd be preparing to see gameplay trailers emerge online next week as part of regular E3 coverage. As this year's plans for video games have been anything but normal, it goes to show that the latest rumor and tip sources are also abnormal. From multiple sources on Twitter, we've been able to see the first tiny slice of gameplay footage from this year's Call of Duty, reportedly to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

From the different sources we're hearing, there's roughly 45 minutes of pre-alpha footage from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being passed around the internet focused on an early map build simply called Tank. In this footage, the player can be seen sprinting and clambering throughout the map. Most obvious in the footage is the return of both the minimap and compass, marking a return to form after Modern Warfare (2019)'s insistence on removing the proper minimap except during certain killstreaks.

It's worth noting that is the case with anything pre-alpha, colors and textures are often the last things to be finalized during design. The bright colors on the level are simply there to denote objects for internal playtesting. Also, the scope on the player's gun does appear to be similar in design to Black Ops' reflex sights. Other comments online for the footage also indicate that there was no Dead Silence perk available in the Create-a-Class, indicating a similar move from Modern Warfare where the perk was moved over into the Field Upgrade category.

Here is some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD 2020) Pre-Alpha gameplay. Use me as a source. pic.twitter.com/aVhb9jrf31 — Mark Walshburg (@walshburg) June 3, 2020

With Activision delaying the new seasons for Call of Duty Mobile and Modern Warfare, expect to see a similar delay on a proper reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War until later this year as well.