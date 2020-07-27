Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Logo and Release Window Seemingly Confirmed by…Doritos?

What the heck is the title for this year’s new Call of Duty game? Is Activision doing the soft reboot thing again with Call of Duty: Black Ops? Or will it be Call of Duty: Vietnam? Or perhaps Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Well, we may finally have a definitive answer courtesy of the snack that has powered countless late-night CoD sessions…Doritos.

Several reliable sources of insider CoD information, including TheGamingRevolution and Charlie Intel, recently received images of a Doritos promotion that seems to confirm the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War name. We even get a logo for the game. Check out the images below.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Doritos has teamed up with CoD for promotions in the past, so it’s very easy to believe they’d be doing the same for this year’s game. The promotion for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seems to be a pretty standard “double XP with every bag” sort of deal, with folks being able to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a full year of double XP.

Interestingly, the Doritos promotion kicks off on October 5, which probably isn’t the game’s actual release date, as that’s a Monday, but it does strongly hint the game will come out sometime in October. The last two CoD games have released in October, so I would not be at all surprised if this one follows suit.

So, when might Activision officially reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? That’s anybody’s guess, as we’re already well past the point when the year’s new CoD game would normally have been unveiled. A beta, codenamed “The Red Door” has even popped up on the Microsoft store, and yet, still no confirmation. Hopefully Activision breaks their silence soon.

What do you think? Looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now that the authority that is Doritos has seemingly confirmed the game?