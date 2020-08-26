Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Revealed Today, Multiplayer Details To Come September 9th

The unlikely trio of heroes from the Black Ops series, Woods, Mason and Hudson are once again returning to answer the call of duty in today's recently revealed trailer. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War follows a tumultuous time for a global geopolitical struggle between the then-USSR and United States in the early 1980's.

Billed as a sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Cold War shifts the battlefield to locales such as Turkey, East Berlin, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and others. In true Call of Duty fashion, the weapon lineup will focus on Cold War weapons and equipment, but what does that mean for the Zombies experience? That's something Activision is keeping redacted for the time being.

Activision is redoubling their focus on Warzone, expanding the free-to-play battle royale beyond just Modern Warfare. With cross-play support across both current and next generation platforms and cross progression implemented into every mode, Activision is tying the entire experience together where ever someone wants to play. Black Ops Cold War will feature shared progression from Warzone and include new inventory drops that can be used in both titles. Warzone players "will still have access to all of their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content, including Operators and Weapon Blueprints previously earned."

In pure Black Ops style, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fuses elements of 1980s pop culture through a mind-bending conspiracy story, where deception and subterfuge are the norm in the gripping single-player Campaign. In this sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, players encounter historic figures and learn hard truths as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. As elite operatives, players attempt to stop a plot decades in the making as they follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a wide selection of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer combat and an all-new Zombies experience. The title features cross-play support across current and next generation systems with cross progression across all modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also offer a Battle Pass system and deliver a steady stream of free post-launch content, including multiplayer maps and modes, Zombies experiences along with a robust schedule of in-game community events. Starting today, fans who pre-order or pre-purchase select digital versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will instantly unlock digital rewards, including Black Ops Operator Frank Woods for play in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now, and receive early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Open Beta.

Activision has promised that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer reveal will arrive in just a couple short weeks, with the Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal on September 9th and the Zombies experience to follow after.

Pre-ordering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War digitally will net players early access to the Open Beta test, once again continuing the recent trend of Sony's flagship console receiving more/new content first. Dates for the Open beta to follow. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch globally on current gen platforms and PC (Battle.net) on November 13th with next gen versions scheduled for release this Holiday, depending on when the consoles themselves actually launch.