Call of Duty 2020 May Not Have “Black Ops” in the Title, Could Take Players to Vietnam

For some time now, we’ve been hearing rumors that this year’s Call of Duty, which is reportedly being co-developed by Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and Raven Software, would be another entry in the Black Ops series – possibly a reboot similar to last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Well, according to the latest round of rumors, it may not be quite that simple.

This latest rumor comes from YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, who reported a lot of accurate information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and was the source of a lot of the Black Ops information in the first place. Apparently, our insider has heard from four different sources that while Call of Duty 2020 will be tied to the Black Ops series in some fasion, it won’t actually have the words “Black Ops” in its title. If you’ve got 15-minutes to spare, you can check out TheGamingRevolution’s full video, below.

So, what will the next Call of Duty be? Well, word is, Sledgehammer and Raven were working on a game set during the Cold War era, with stages set in Vietnam, before Treyarch took over. TheGamingRevolution seems to believe this is still the case, and surmises the game may simply be called Call of Duty: Vietnam. As for launch timing, Treyarch was apparently already a bit behind schedule before COVID-19 lockdowns came into effect, but our insider believes they’ll still get their game out this year, perhaps in December.

Of course, take this all of this information with a grain of salt, particularly the Vietnam stuff. While TheGamingRevolution sounds pretty sure about Call of Duty 2020 dropping Black Ops from its title, the notion that we might be getting CoD: Vietnam seems more speculative. Hopefully we get an official reveal from Activision and Treyarch sometime soon.

What kind of Call of Duty game do you think we’re getting this year? Would you be disappointed if it isn’t Black Ops or would you be happy with something a little different?