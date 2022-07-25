Bully Unreal Engine 5 Fan Concept Shows How the 2006 Game Could Look Like on Current-Gen Hardware

A Bully 5 Unreal Engine 5 fan concept video has been released, showing how Rockstar’s 2006 title could look like on current-gen hardware.

Created by ‘TeaserPlay’, this fan ‘remake’ video uses self-created characters and environments that bear a resemblance to those used in Rockstar’s action adventure. Running in Epic’s new game engine, the used models look vastly more detailed than those of the original. Of course, being released back in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, Bully is a 16-year-old title, and visual improvements are easily noticeable.

This Bully Unreal Engine 5 fan concept uses Epic’s Lumen and Nanite tech alongside Real-Time Ray Tracing and Metahuman to create Jimmy Hopkins’ and Dr. Ralph Crabblesnitch’s faces. Check out the video down below:

Developed by Rockstar Vancouver, Bully was released in 2006 for PS2. In the PAL regions, the title was released as Canis Canem Edit. A remastered version of the game was released in 2008 for Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and PC.

For quite some time, there have been rumors doing the rounds that Rockstar is working on Bully 2. To date, Rockstar Games hasn’t officially revealed a sequel. Down below you'll find some details from the official Bully press release.

Bully takes the Rockstar tradition of groundbreaking, innovative, original gameplay and humorous tongue-in-cheek storytelling to an entirely new setting: the schoolyard. As a troublesome schoolboy, you'll laugh and cringe as you stand up to bullies, get picked on by teachers, play pranks on malicious kids, win or lose the girl, and ultimately learn to navigate the obstacles of the fictitious reform school, Bullworth Academy.

"We are really excited about the first title to be developed by our Rockstar Vancouver studio," said Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games back in 2005. "We fought hard to keep this title under wraps for ages and I am thrilled that we can finally unveil it to people at E3."