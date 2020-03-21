Brydge Pro+ for iPad Pro Brings New Trackpad Gestures to Latest Keyboard, and Gives Apple’s Tablet That ‘MacBook Look’

With iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, Apple will eventually give you the means to transform your iPad into a proper notebook replacement with support for trackpad gestures and a proper mouse pointer. The Brydge Pro+ for the 2020 iPad Pro family is a keyboard that’s designed not only to give your current-generation tablet that ‘MacBook feel’ but it also sports a trackpad that provides proper gesture support. It’s also cheaper than Apple’s expensive Magic Keyboard accessory, so that’s a plus.

Brydge Pro+ Keyboard Provides Three Trackpad Gestures That Make Working on an iPad Pro More Intuitive

The video given below shows the Brydge Pro+ provides a total of three gestures; the same details are provided on the company’s product page. The keyboard is available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and features a clean aluminum build similar to what the MacBook Pro’s keyboard touts. In short, when you attach the Brydge Pro+ to your 2020 iPad Pro, it will give the look of a more portable MacBook Pro.

Charging the Brydge Pro+ takes place via USB-C port, and according to the company, users will be able to experience up to 3 months of battery life per charge, but that is if they turn off the keyboard lighting. When you enable backlighting, you’ll get up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. There’s only one color option that comes with the Brydge Pro+, and that’s Space Gray.

Coming to the pricing, the keyboard for the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro costs $199.99, while the accessory catered to the 12.9-inch version costs slightly higher, at $229.99. The Brydge Pro+ can currently be pre-ordered, with deliveries expected in mid-April.

So what do you think? If you’ve purchased a 2020 iPad Pro, do you think it should transform into a slimmer MacBook with a Brydge Pro+? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Brydge