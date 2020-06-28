2020 iPad Pro LiDAR Data Being Sent to Apple Ahead of Apple Glass Unveiling to Enhance AR Experience

Apple launched the all-new 2020 iPad Pro with A12Z chipset that is a little more powerful compared to the 2018 iPad Pro. The company also rolled out support for keyboard and trackpad that brings it much closer to actually being called a computer. In terms of hardware, the 2020 iPad Pro received a significant bump in the camera department with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a LiDAR sensor. It is possible that the 2020 iPad Pro's LiDAR sensor is doing all the groundwork for Apple's rumored Apple Glass to enhance the AR experience.

LiDAR sensor is not your everyday camera sensor that aids in capturing photos and videos. It is used in self-driving cars to build a 3D map of surroundings. It can calculate distance, location, and more. The 2020 iPad Pro equips the LiDAR sensor which will mostly perform augmented reality tasks. However, there's a possibility that the iPad's sensor does not solely relate to the device alone.

2021 iPhone SE Might Retain the Same A13 Bionic SoC as 2020 Model; Tipster Claims New Model Will Feature Other Changes

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro is Doing all the Groundwork for the Forthcoming Apple Glass to Boost AR Experience

Jon Prosser previously stated that the accumulation of data from the LiDAR sensor is not all about the iPad, but it is being sent to Apple. If that holds true, Apple is making use of the data to assist in pushing the Apple Glass for enhanced AR experience, as stated by a tipster in a tweet.

Apple's AR glasses will be called the Apple Glass, as it was previously reported. Apple Glass might happen as the company filed a new patent that showcased detachable arms from the specs giving the AR glasses a modular design. In the last few months, we're hearing a lot about the AR glasses and it will make use of AR via an integrated LiDAR sensor.

Got a decent few people asking about what the LiDAR sensor would bring for photo quality. It's not about that. All iPad LiDAR data is being sent directly back to the Apple Glass team as @jon_prosser has said before. They want to make a push here. — Jiorīku (@Jioriku) June 27, 2020

Henceforth, Apple might be making a serious push, investing in the AR technology, and what better way to get the data than its own product. However, we're only speculating here by stating that the 2020 iPad Pro data is being sent to Apple to be used in enhancing AR experience with the Apple Glass. Apple's AR compatible glasses are expected to be launched in 2021, so we have a bit of time before we hear any solid details regarding the subject.

Facebook Begins Rolling out Dark Mode for iPhone and iPad

Initially, some users presumed that the LiDAR sensor is added in the 2020 iPad Pro to enhance photo quality. It is possible that this might not be the case. Apple did promote the LiDAR scanner and AR capabilities of the iPad apart from personal use, the technology is also pretty useful in business.

It will allow uses to know how the virtual objects will tally with the physical objects. Since the LiDAR sensor is pretty good in detecting the depth, width, and other aspects with low power and low latency, all the data might be pretty useful for Apple to perfect the Apple Glass ahead of its official unveiling.

Henceforth, we can assume that the 2020 iPad Pro's LiDAR sensor is doing all the groundwork for the forthcoming Apple Glass. At this point in time, the final word rests with Apple and its plans to advance forward in AR. What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments.