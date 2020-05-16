Brand New Apple Watch for $179 is Our Favorite Deal of the Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS can be yours right now for a low price of $179. Usually this model retails for $199.

Hop Onboard the Apple Watch Series 3 Bandwagon for Just $179 and Expand Your Ecosystem

Buying an Apple Watch is actually quite cheap. But it’s cheaper today thanks to this deal on the Series 3. For just $179, you get a model that has a Space Gray Aluminum case with a Black Sport band. It comes in the 38mm case size and has a built-in GPS sensor for accurate tracking of your outdoor workouts.

GPS

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

S3 chip with dual-core processor

watchOS with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum case

Powered by a S3 processor, the Series 3 is actually quite zippy when it comes to launching apps, tracking activities and whatnot. And since the Apple Watch features a Retina display, therefore every bit of information will look as sharp as it does on any other Apple device. You also get a built-in optical heart sensor to measure your workouts in superb accuracy meanwhile the swimproof design means that you can dunk this wearable in a swimming pool without worrying about spoiling anything.

There is a lot to love about the Apple Watch and it compliments the iPhone in the best manner possible. Why pull out your phone from your pocket every single time for a dismissible notification when you can simply do it from your wrist? How about making and attending phone calls? The Apple Watch does it all and more.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - Was $199, now just $179