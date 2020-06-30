Boot Camp Drivers Released For the 16-inch MacBook Pro With Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

Apple is transitioning from Intel-based processors to its custom silicon. While Intel says that its chips are better for developers, it will continue to support Apple in the transition period. Now, AMD has released Boot Camp drivers for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5600M graphics. The news was first noted on Reddit and the drivers provide full compatibility with Windows 10.

Boot Camp Drivers Are Now Available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro With Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

Apple introduced the 5600M graphics with 8GB HBM2 memory earlier this month as a $700 upgrade. The graphics are 75 percent faster than the 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory which is part of the 16-inch MacBook Pro's base model. Now, finally, the boot camp drivers are available.

If you're someone who uses their MacBook with windows, the Boot Camp drivers will allow Windows to be directly booted on Macs powered by the Intel processors. However, you have to take into account that the utility will not be part of the mix on Apple's future ARM-based Macs that feature the company's custom silicon. Apple's software engineering chief stated that the route going forward to run Windows will be "purely virtualization".

Apple's advancements are underway to introduce custom chips in future Macs. Apple said that it will complete the transition in the next two years and in the meantime, Intel will keep on providing Apple with Intel processors. In addition, developers have also started receiving the Developer Transition Kit - which is basically a Mac mini with Apple's A12Z Bionic chip inside and the early benchmarks reveal surprising results.

While developers are preparing their apps for future release, the company said that it will release the first ARM-based Mac later this year, For those who have recently bought the Intel-based Macs, the company will keep on supporting it for years to come. Microsoft;'s president of the Windows Division also praised Apple for its brave and 'fearless' move to move to its custom chips. What are your thoughts on Boot Camp Drivers released for the 16-inch MacBook Pro?

