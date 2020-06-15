AMD has just announced the availability of its Radeon Pro 5600M Mobility GPU for Apple MacBook Pro. Based on the first generation RDNA graphics architecture, the Radeon Pro 5600M is the AMD's first Navi graphics chip to feature high-bandwidth memory in favor of the traditional GDDR6 design which we have seen on several desktop and mobility releases.

AMD Radeon Pro 5600M For Apple MacBook Pro Announced - First Navi GPU With HBM2 Memory

In its presser, AMD has unveiled that the Radeon Pro 5600M features the Navi 12 GPU with 40 CUs (Compute Units) or 2560 stream processors. Based on the 7nm process node, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M features a peak clock speed of 1035 MHz which delivers a maximum compute output of up to 5.3 TFLOPs (FP32).

The main focus is not just this particular SKU but also the type of memory it features. The Radeon Pro 5600M is the first Navi chip to make use of HBM2 memory and features an 8 GB capacity which is featured on two die stacks located adjacent to the main GPU die on the same interposer. It packs up to 394 GB/s bandwidth along a 2048-bit bus interface which clocks in at 1.54 Gbps pin speeds.

According to AMD itself, the total graphics power for the Radeon Pro 5600M is rated at 50W (TGP). This is mainly due to the reduced maximum clock speed compared to standard desktop parts that operate beyond 1500 MHz with sustained frequencies throughout GPU-intensive workloads. Some key capabilities and features of the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating-point performance.

– Equipped with 40 compute units, the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating-point performance. HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

– 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications. AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.

AMD Radeon Pro Mobile GPU lineup:

GPU Name GPU SKU Compute Units Stream Processors Peak Clock VRAM Bandwidth TGP AMD Radeon Pro 5600M Navi 12 40 CU 2560 1035 MHz 8 GB HBM2 394 GB/s (2048-bit) 50W AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Navi 14 24 CUs 1536 1300 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s (128-bit) 50W AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Navi 14 20 CUs 1280 1250 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s (128-bit) 50W

Focused at the Apple MacBook Pro, the Radeon Pro 5600M adds a high-performance option over the existing Radeon Pro 5500M and Radeon Pro 5300M. AMD has announced availability starting today so those who want a MacBook Pro configured with the Radeon Pro 5600M can buy it from the official Apple website.