Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Is Back in Stock and Is $300 off for the Base Model; Silver, Space Grey Options Available

If you’re looking for a less expensive, but a powerful and reliable notebook, look no further than the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The base model is down to $2,099 if you purchase the machine from Amazon, resulting in savings of $300. That’s a major discount, and considering that it’s on a premium product from Apple, it’s definitely a deal worth looking into. Also, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is available in both Silver and Space Grey paint jobs, so you have the option to pick up the notebook in a color of your choosing.

As for the specifications, the discounted base model comes with a Core i7 six-core processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. There are several perks of owning the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Firstly, it offers the same footprint as the previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro while offering more screen real estate. It also ships with Apple’s newly designed scissor switch keyboard that boosts both the tactile experience and reliability. The thermal solution of the notebook has also improved considerably, keeping components from overheating and throttling unnecessarily.

With all of these changes, this is a welcome product for ‘pro’ users and creatives alike. Additionally, The 16-inch MacBook Pro ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, giving you maximum throughput regardless of what you decide to connect to it, though if you wish, you can easily hook up an external GPU solution or multiple high-resolution monitors to expand your existing workspace.

Another advantage of owning the 16-inch MacBook Pro is that impeccable battery life. Right now, this model boasts the biggest battery capacity ever in a notebook, and with it, you can experience up to 11 hours of browsing and movie playback time.

So what do you say? A $300 discount for a powerful portable ‘pro’ machine like this. It’s a hard pass.