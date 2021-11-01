Bloodborne PSX Demake To Release In January 2022; New Trailer Released
The fan-made Bloodborne PSX demake is going to release to the public in two months, the demake's developer confirmed.
The demake of one of the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released is going to be released on January 31st, 2022, as announced on Twitter. A new trailer has also been released, and you can check it out below.
#BloodbornePSX: Releasing on 1/31/2022. Happy Halloween 🎃
Incredible trailer music by @TheNobleDemon
Thank you everyone for the support these past 10 months. Just a little bit longer 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YQJT2HaMp
— 🪄🦇 Lilith 🎃 (ps1 female) 🏳️⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) October 31, 2021
It has been some time since Bloodborne debuted on PlayStation 4, and the game has yet to make the jump on other platforms. According to rumors, Bluepoint Games is currently working on a PlayStation 5 remaster and a full-fledged sequel, while a PC port is apparently finished and ready to go. Sony has yet to confirm anything regarding these new versions of the game.
Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.
-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.
