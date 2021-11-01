Bloodborne PSX Demake To Release In January 2022; New Trailer Released

The fan-made Bloodborne PSX demake is going to release to the public in two months, the demake's developer confirmed.

The demake of one of the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released is going to be released on January 31st, 2022, as announced on Twitter. A new trailer has also been released, and you can check it out below.

Bloodborne PSX Demake Looks Incredibly Accurate in New Gameplay Footage

#BloodbornePSX: Releasing on 1/31/2022. Happy Halloween 🎃 Incredible trailer music by @TheNobleDemon Thank you everyone for the support these past 10 months. Just a little bit longer 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YQJT2HaMp — 🪄🦇 Lilith 🎃 (ps1 female) 🏳️‍⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) October 31, 2021

It has been some time since Bloodborne debuted on PlayStation 4, and the game has yet to make the jump on other platforms. According to rumors, Bluepoint Games is currently working on a PlayStation 5 remaster and a full-fledged sequel, while a PC port is apparently finished and ready to go. Sony has yet to confirm anything regarding these new versions of the game.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.