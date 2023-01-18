Elden Ring New Mod Successfully Addresses Stuttering Issues

Elden Ring is considered by many, including myself, as one of the best games ever released by From Software, as well as one of the best games ever made, but it is undeniable that technical issues on PC can damage the experience. These issues have yet to be fully fixed, but one interesting workaround has been discovered, improving performance considerably.

This workaround, which was originally detailed by thsea4021 on YouTube, has been used as the basis for a new mod shared online today on Nexus Mods by DevourerPi. This mod automatically sets CPU affinity every time the game is started, greatly improving performance. Without the mod, on my system (i7-10700 CPU, 3070 GPU, and 16 GB RAM), I was getting plenty of stuttering in some parts of the game's open world, but with the mod, I had little to no stuttering, resulting in a much smoother and more enjoyable experience.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the Game of the Year 2022 by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.