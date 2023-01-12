Dark Souls III New 1.15.2 PC Update Introduces Technical Fixes

While From Software is fully focused on supporting Elden Ring, the Japanese developer hasn't left Dark Souls III behind, as a new patch has gone live earlier today to address a couple of issues plaguing the game's PC version.

The new 1.15.2 patch, which has gone live following server maintenance, introduces technical fixes for issues introduced by the previous 1.15.1 patch. Unfortunately, no detailed patch notes have been released, so we do not know exactly what has been fixed.

A new patch for the PC version of Dark Souls III has been released. This patch brings technical fixes for issues related to the 1.15.1 patch. Please apply the 1.35 regulation patch before enjoying the game. Thank you for your cooperation.

Dark Souls III hasn't received any significant update since the restoration of the online multiplayer features back in August 2022, but dedicated modders are continuing to work hard on the game, spicing up the game with new features and improving its visuals.

