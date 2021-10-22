Bloodborne PSX Demake Looks Incredibly Accurate in New Gameplay Footage

New footage has been shared today for the Bloodborne fanmade PSX demake, showing the very first 10 minutes of the game.

The video, which has been shared online by the demake's developer Lilith Walker, also features an accurate recreation of the original game's character creator. The demake is made more impressive by the fact that it also sports all of the original game's mechanics, although some had to be tweaked due to different controls.

This video shows off an overhauled Bloodborne main menu complete with the title screen featuring music by The Noble Demon and more options available in the character creator compared to earlier videos. It also has a recreation of the intro cutscene with the Blood Minister which took a lot of work but I'm proud of the result! The content in Iosefka's Clinic also has had a lot of polish, as well as a new hunter's tool: the Blood Transfuser. The Blood Transfuser operates the same as the 'd-pad down' blood bullet function in the original game, I just needed a it to be converted to a usable item (complete with an all new item description) as 'd-pad down' is no longer available. The Hunters Dream has mostly been unchanged outside of 2 additions. The first is the initial messenger weapon granting and the second is a new 'investigate' camera for the inactive Doll. This shows a close up of whatever is being interacted with to combat the fact that the game resolution is really low and isn't very visible with the default game camera.

While work continues on the PSX demake, there is still no news on a Bloodborne remaster or PC port. Rumors circulating online say that Bluepoint Games is working not only on a PlayStation 5 remaster but also on a sequel, while the development of the PC port is already finished.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.