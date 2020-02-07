Blizzard on Warcraft III Reforged Criticism: “Our Community Has Come to Expect Really Amazing Things From Us”

Blizzard has addressed the Warcraft III Reforged criticism during the company’s most recent financial earnings call with investors.

Community backlash has been tremendous following the launch of Warcraft III Reforged last month. Many players have expressed to feel misled and have been asking for refunds. In a way, Blizzard apologized for the game’s condition and said to be working to address many of the complaints.

“We’ll share release plans as work progresses in the coming weeks,” the company wrote in a developer update on the official forum, “please be assured that the team is hard at work on standing these features up.”

Refunds are being offered for those who are dissatisfied with their purchase of the reimagined Warcraft III.

During Blizzard's financial earnings call for Q4 2019, the community outrage was also mentioned, and Blizzard President J. Allen Brack was asked how the criticism will be addressed.

"Concerning Warcraft III Reforged, honestly, it's been a bit of hurry", the executive told investors. "Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us, and we've heard from them that we did not achieve that bar. But we stand behind our games and have consistently shown that not only do we support them, but we continue to build on them even after launch. And we're committed to doing that here as well. And so we're going to continue to update the depth of the game and we'll continue to update the community with our plans going forward."

Warcraft III Reforged is available globally now for PC. Our very own Chris Wray reviewed the game and concluded that it has potential, but currently isn't the game that was promised.

Warcraft III: Reforged isn't the game that was promised, but is still a valuable reconstruction of one of the most influential titles in the history of video games. This release is, sadly, riddled with bugs as well as marred by the terrible decisions of Blizzard, particularly that of the false advertising that persists now even after launch. However, despite this, there's little doubting that Warcraft III: Reforged has a compelling story that, even eighteen years on, remains one of the most engaging in the genre. The gameplay holds strong to this day and with the tweaks and upgrades, this is an undeniable diamond in the rough.