Warcraft III: Reforged Dev Team Will Finally Have Something to Say For Themselves in June

The release of Warcraft III: Reforged didn’t exactly go as planned back in 2020, and unlike some other recent messy launches, Blizzard hasn’t done a lot to fix the situation. While Blizzard has said there’s still a team working on the beleaguered remake, they haven’t released a major update since August of 2020 or provided any details on their progress since early 2021. At this point, many have started to simply assume the game has been abandoned, but apparently, some sort of update is coming soon.

Recently on Twitter, a fan asked for an update from Warcraft III: Reforged team, and surprisingly, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra replied we’d hear something in June…

You'll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

Unfortunately, Ybarra doesn’t specify what kind of news the Reforged team might have in store. Maybe they’ll announce a new patch is finally coming! Or maybe they’ll announce the game is being shut down. Or perhaps they won’t have anything to say about Warcraft III: Reforged at all. Ybarra only promises that we’ll hear from the Reforged team – perhaps they’ve moved on to new things.

Warcraft III: Reforged currently holds a paltry 0.6 user score on Metacritic, but Wccftech’s Chris Wray found the game to be somewhat more worthy in his full review…

Warcraft III: Reforged isn't the game that was promised, but is still a valuable reconstruction of one of the most influential titles in the history of video games. This release is, sadly, riddled with bugs as well as marred by the terrible decisions of Blizzard, particularly the false advertising that persists even after launch. However, despite this, there's little doubting that Warcraft III: Reforged has a compelling story that, even eighteen years on, remains one of the most engaging in the genre.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available now on PC.